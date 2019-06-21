Oklahoma ranks among America’s bottom 10 states when it comes to the well-being of its most vulnerable residents — the children who live here — an intolerable statistic to be sure.

The 2019 KIDS COUNT Data Book is considered the most comprehensive annual report of the well-being America’s children uses 16 indicators to rank states across four domains. Published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Data Book ranks states for economic and educational well-being along with health, and family and community domain.

Oklahoma was ranked 42nd overall — earning its best ranking for being “close to the national average for the percentage of children living in families with at least one full-time employed parent.” But because the poverty rate for children in Oklahoma remains significantly higher then the nation as a whole, Oklahoma ranked 35th in this category.

With regard to educational well-being, Oklahoma ranked 45th — the data may be skewed somewhat considering it was collected before recent appropriation increases. The state ranked 40th in the family and community domain — even with a significant decline in teen pregnancies since 2010, Oklahoma still ranks third in the nation on that front — and 43rd with regard to health care.

Gene Perry, Oklahoma Policy Institute director of strategy and communication and coordinator for KIDS COUNT, said there are “far too many” children in Oklahoma who lack “the resources they need to thrive” even during times when the economy is booming. The KIDS COUNT data, he said, “show a serious need for our state to further reduce the number of uninsured and continue rebuilding investment in our schools after years of cuts.”

We agree on both counts. While lawmakers have increased education funding the past two years, it still lags pre-recession levels. And access to health care will remain a problem unless affirmative steps are taken to reduce the number of uninsured children in this state.

The 2019 KIDS COUNT Data Book is a sobering reminder of where the state should focus its priorities.

— Muskogee Phoenix