Several students and parents gathered at the Shawnee Public Library Wednesday for "Rockets! We have Liftoff!" which was an event allowing them to build their own model rockets.

Representatives from the Science Museum of Oklahoma educated people on the history of rockets and taught them to build their own model version.

After putting the rockets together and making them their own, students then had the opportunity to launch their rocket in the air.

The event was part of the library's "A Universe of Stories" Summer Learning Program.

For more information on upcoming events and programs visit pioneerlibrarysystem.org/hometowns/shawnee.