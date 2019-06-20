Are you looking for a fun family event that’s sure to get the diesel in your blood pumping?

The 21st Annual Farming Heritage Show or as we call it around here — the Antique Tractor Show — is held on the third weekend of June.

This will be an all day event starting Friday June 21st from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and continuing 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free and offers a chance for the young and old alike to view rare and historic farming equipment. So dig out those cowboy boots and get ready to hear the familiar purr of tractors from days gone by.

This year’s featured tractor is the Allis Chalmers tractor. This brand originated in 1847 and competed heavily with John Deere in the 50’s and 60’s era. While they didn’t make it out of the 80’s, Allis Chalmers tractors are some of the most widely recognized tractors in the world, known for their innovation and dependability. However, there will be plenty of other tractors there from brands you know and love such as: John Deere, Masses Ferguson, Minneapolis Molene, Ford, Oliver, International, and others on display.

The Antique tractor show reminds us of our roots that were founded in a history of hard work and agriculture. It's a great bonding experience for dads or grandparents to tell their children how they grew up.

This year, we have recognized the Grissom family of Prague who are active in the Shawnee community and greatly contribute to the continuation of agriculture in this area from teaching FFA to owning a John Deere dealership. Visit their beautifully maintained and restored Allis Chalmers tractors.

Food concessions as well as all day events for the kids include: rope making, sand art, sun catcher, balloons, face painting, and a coloring contest.

Other events include men’s wrench toss, ladies skillet toss, parade drive, spark show, demonstrations, and a tractor pull. The tractor pull is always the highlight of the show. Which brand will be the best? Who will win the tractor pull 2019?

Special Thanks to Bill Ford, owner of Shawnee Milling and Feed Center for providing the location for the 21st annual Farming Heritage Show at Hardesty Road and U.S. Highway 177.