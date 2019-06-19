Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indian baseball players haven’t had a whole lot of opportunity to cut their competitive teeth on their home environs of Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

But, the tribe is set to turn on the lights tonight at Bill’s Place to take on their old American Legion nemesis, the Three Rivers Bandits.

The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. in the twinbill.

Last week, the Bandits had their way most the night in a doubleheader sweep of Bartlesville, played in a neutral venue.

But, the Indians have displayed major progress throughout their schedule despite short numbers and the process of building chemistry.

Tonight’s tilts should be a worthy measuringstick for the team which has claimed one win and tied in another game.

Tonight will be just the second home date so far for the Indians, who are 13 games into their schedule.

But, they eye a major home stay in a couple of weeks at the annual Glen Winget Memorial Tourney.

Anthoney Towers is the team’s head coach.