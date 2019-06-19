Senior Citizens of Shawnee, Inc., contracted manager of Shawnee Senior Center for the past 34 years through the City of Shawnee, will no longer hold the contract to manage Shawnee Senior Center. City of Shawnee’s Recreation Department will oversee management of the Senior Center beginning July 1, 2019.

Nonprofit attorney Jeri Towler Holmes has been working with the Joe Vorndran, attorney for the City of Shawnee, to finalize financial details, including assets, which belong to the non-profit.

“We are still hopeful we can come to an agreement with the City. If not, it may be that we will have to sell our assets to meet our closing expenses and donate the rest of the inventory to other nonprofit charities” said Executive Director Kate Joyce.