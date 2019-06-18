DALLAS

Gunman shot dead

at federal building

DALLAS (TNS) — A man in a mask and combat gear was fatally shot Monday morning in downtown Dallas after he opened fire with an assault weapon outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building. No one else was injured.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno identified the gunman as Brian Isaack Clyde, 22, at a news conference on a street corner near the federal building. Clyde died at the scene and was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, officials said.

Neither DeSarno nor Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, gave any indication why Clyde targeted the federal building. They also did not say who shot Clyde after police responded to an active-shooter call.

— The Dallas Morning News

SAN DIEGO

No emotion after

synagogue shooting

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — The Rancho Bernardo man who is charged with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue that killed one person and injured three others told investigators he had developed a hatred for Jews in the previous 18 months, and according to a federal search warrant.

John T. Earnest, 19, was also described in an affidavit by an FBI agent as having a “flat affect,” or dispassionate demeanor, “as though he was detached or unaffected by his actions” when he was arrested just minutes after the shooting April 27.

The new information was contained in a search warrant that the FBI obtained for information on postings Earnest made on the online forum 8chan. The site is a well-known forum for hate and extremism.

The warrant also sought information on 8chan users who commented on Earnest’s posts, both as potential witnesses or co-conspirators, according to FBI Special Agent Michael J. Rod. The warrant was issued on April 28.

Earnest has been charged in both state and federal courts with murder, attempted murder and hate crimes stemming from the shooting, and arson charges related to an attack on an Escondido mosque on March 24.

He could face the death penalty in either or both cases.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune

RALEIGH

Pool criticized

over ‘racist’ rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (TNS) — An outdoor recreation center in North Carolina defended its policies that some people on social media have called racist and discriminatory.

A Facebook user posted a photograph of the pool rules for the Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell on Sunday. One rule says “no baggy pants, no dread-locks/weaves/extensions or revealing clothes will be permitted or you will be asked to leave.”

Some people on Facebook spoke out against the rule. Others defended the Outdoor Recreation Center, which requires people to buy a membership to visit the pool.

— The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)