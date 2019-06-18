The Bartlesville Board of Education took action to declare the Will Rogers Complex as surplus property during its meeting Monday night. By declaring it surplus, the school district will now sell the property under sealed bids.

The complex, located at 4620 E. Frank Phillips Blvd., currently houses the school district’s technology services department, while the rest of the building is rented to Paths to Independence, a private school for students on the autism spectrum.

A former elementary school, the Will Rogers Complex was built in 1955. It last held classes for Bartlesville Public School students in 1986 — with the exception of 2006-2010, when the building was temporarily used as an Early Childhood Center.

“Where we are as a district and going through our bond process, and as long as we have a plan and can move our technology department, there’s not a need for us to have a Will Rogers facility,” BPSD Superintendent Chuck McCauley said.

“As long as we own that facility, there is an upkeep that is required. The reality is that if we keep doing what we’re doing, we’re going to have to allocate some capital expenditures to the facility itself.”

Now that the board has declared the building surplus, the next step will be to accept sealed bids, which the school board will most likely open and take action on during its July meeting.

“Paths to Independence will be interested in making a bid whenever that time comes,” McCauley said. “They are a great partner with us and they do a great job.”

He recommended that the district still have access to the technology department at the complex before it’s moved to a new location.

“I’m not ready to say where that would be yet. It’s being worked on now,” McCauley said.

BPSD Board President Scott Bilger also recommended that a reversionary clause be added in the sales contract, stating the site can’t be operated as a private school.

“We will accept Paths to Independence purpose, but I’m not interested in signing up somebody who operates some kind of school to compete against us,” Bilger said.

The board also approved a lease agreement with Paths to Independence for the use of Will Rogers Complex for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

In other business, the board accepted a new price schedule for school-provided meals. As a result, students buying a school meal can expect to bring an extra dime when the bell rings in August.

Board members were informed that meal prices will increase by 10 cents in the 2019-20 academic year.

The price increase is due to the rising cost of food and labor, said Stephanie Curtis, executive director of personnel and school support.

Elementary students who do not qualify for free and reduced-price meals will pay $2.10 for breakfast and $2.95 for lunch. Meanwhile, secondary meal prices will now be $2.25 for breakfast and $3.20 for lunch. Schools reopen on August 15.