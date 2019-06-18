Betty Lovell Cathey, 94, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home.

Betty Lovell Cathey, 94, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Tecumseh First Assembly of God with Pastor Don Jonker officiating. Burial will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Macomb under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.