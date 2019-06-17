A Delaware County couple accused of allowing a 97-year-old woman to live in filthy and unsanitary conditions including having no heat and water at her home for over two months pleaded guilty to exploitation of an elderly person or disable adult.

Kori Alene Jeffries, 33, of Jay, pleaded guilty on May 22 Delaware County District Court in Jay and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and received credit for time served since her arrest in February. David Ray Jeffries, 66, of Jay, pleaded guilty to the same charge and received a 10-year suspended sentence, according to online records.

Geneva Jeffries died Dec. 17, 2018, died a natural death, according to an autopsy report summary.

Jeffries’ son David and daughter-in-law, Kori, had been taking care of the elderly woman.

The autopsy report showed the cause of death as “probable hypertensive cardiovascular disease,” and the manner of death was listed as “natural.” An examination of Jeffries’ body showed skin excoriation or ulcers of her right hip, arm and back, lower back, left toes and “apparent dirt/feces on lower legs, feet,” the autopsy summary states.

Authorities found Geneva Jeffries partially clothed and laying on the floor that was littered with trash and debris, next to her bed and portable toilet, according to an arrest affidavit.

Her clothes and bedding was soiled with “what appeared to be human feces,”, the affidavit states.

A caretaker told investigators she helped give the victim a bath around the middle of October and the residence was covered with dog feces and urine. The caretaker cleaned up the animal waste and also changed the victim’s bedding, the affidavit states.

Problems

Power company’s records showed the utilities were turned off Oct. 12 at the elderly Jeffries’ home, and with no power, the source of water, a well, would have been inoperable, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies at the scene noted the temperature inside the residence was cooler than the outside temperature of 60-degrees and they also discovered multiple windows and the glass sliding door open, the affidavit states.

The National Weather Service reported the minimum temperature for the night before was 29-degrees, the affidavit states.

Kori Jeffries told investigators her mother-in-law never complained of being cold and that she had blankets. She later admitted to investigators the blankets weren’t enough to keep her warm.

Kori Jeffries also confessed she had a gambling problem and admitted to also using the elder Jeffries’ money to purchase cigarettes, the affidavit states.

A review of bank records from October through December showed $765.25 was withdrawn at ATM machines at Riverbend Casino in Wyandotte and the Choctaw Casino in Poteau, $10.95 at the Mill Liquor Store, and $63.90 spent on Google Playtika, which is an online gaming site and $5.39 at Redbox DVD rentals.