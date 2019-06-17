In May 2019, the 17th Artillery Regiment Association awarded college scholarships to four very deserving students, who included three granddaughters and a daughter of an active duty soldier. The four scholarships totaled $5,500.00. Each scholarship winner received a monetary award, a Congratulations Letter, and a 17th Artillery Regiment Association Certificate of Achievement. Each year the 17th Artillery Regiment Association awards scholarship grants to children and grand children of veterans and current active duty soldiers who have served with this proud regiment. Applicants must meet the Association’s eligibility requirements and are evaluated on academic achievement, community service, extra-curricular activities at school, an essay on a different annual topic, and a faulty member’s Letter of Recommendation.

One of the 2019 winners was Ashton Mae Hart, a 2019 graduate of Grove High School, in Grove, OK. Throughout her four years of high school, Ashton Mae studied to be the best that she could be by taking 3 Advanced Placement courses, worked part-time, and was very active in school and community activities. Even with all those activities, she maintained a 4.06 GPA. She ranked in the top 5% of her class - 10th of 184 students.

A review of her extra-curricular activities demonstrates that she was always a hard worker and well organized. She dedicated herself to achieving outstanding grades in all her courses; and she also contributed immensely to her school’s music and band programs. She was a state qualifier on her school’s Academic Team, selected to the National Honor Society, and received various high-level awards for her performance with the school band. Besides holding a summer job, she found time to be a summer counselor with her church’s Vacation Bible School.

The school Director of Bands describes Ashton Mae as “a student who has clearly demonstrated upstanding qualities and outstanding achievements and leadership…Aston has become a student that I can count on to be a positive force in our ensemble as a consistent model of adult behavior to the surrounding students.

For her outstanding accomplishments, Ashton Mae was honored at her high school’s awards ceremony and received a 17th Artillery Regiment Association Scholarship award of $1,000.00. Her connection to the 17th Artillery is through her grandfather, Norman Barton, who served in Germany, with the 3d Howitzer Battalion, 17th Artillery in 1961 and 1962.