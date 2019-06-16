The Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting a series of monthly crafting classes, in anticipation of the upcoming opening of the library’s new Creative Corner.

The Creative Corner will be stocked with a wide array of crafting supplies and will be available for patrons to reserve much like the library’s meeting rooms and create!.

The Introduction to Scrapbooking Class will be offered 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Scrapbooks preserve a wide array of family memories, such as family weddings and anniversaries, births and childhood milestones, school days and graduations, and salutes to veterans.

Participants will need to bring some family photos and memorabilia to the class.

This class is free and open to the public and will be held in the Library’s meeting room C. Basic materials will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own materials to the class.

Class size is limited, so registration is required. To register, please go the library’s web site and follow the instructions on the library’s home page, or contact the Reference desk at 918-338-4169 for more information and assistance.