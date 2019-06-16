U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Cherokee L. Richardson-Velasco graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Richardson-Velasco is the daughter of Jerry Velasco and Jill M. Richardson-Velasco of Shawnee, Okla., and granddaughter of Linda M. Richardson of Blachly, Ore.

She is a 2016 graduate of Shawnee Senior High School, Shawnee, Okla. She earned an associate degree in 2018 from Seminole State College, Seminole, Okla.U.S.