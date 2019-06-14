Grove's tennis program has been on the courts for the last few weeks, making the most of the summer.

Two more mini camps are on the schedule, for June 17-20 and June 24-27. There are two sessions each week: for athletes going into fourth, fifth and sixth grades, the mini-camps will be held at 8:30-9:30 a.m. For athletes going into seventh, eighth and ninth grades, the mini-camps will be held at 9:45-10:45 a.m. The cost is $40 for each week.

For more information on the summer camp or the mini-camps, contact 918-787-1235.