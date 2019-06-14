Learn about the history of the Cherokee Nation’s flag in a new exhibit at the Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum.

“Where Your Flag Has Flown” will be on display June 14 through Jan. 31.

The exhibit explores the history and symbolism of the 40-year-old flag and its use throughout history, utilizing photos and stories from Cherokee Nation citizens across the world.

“This exhibit pays tribute to the Cherokee Nation flag and the weight it bears with our citizens,” said Cady Shaw, interpretive manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “We hope this exhibit helps educate the public about the flag’s creation and the powerful symbolisms behind its intricate design.”

The Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum is located at 122 E. Keetoowah St. It is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Originally built in 1844, the Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum is Oklahoma’s oldest public building. The 1,950-square-foot museum features exhibits in three historic aspects: the Cherokee National Judicial System, the Cherokee Advocate and Cherokee Phoenix newspapers, and the Cherokee language, with a variety of historical items, including photos, stories, objects and furniture.

For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, please call (877) 779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.