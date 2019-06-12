Wednesday

Jun 12, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The following cases recently were filed at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska:


Civil Cases over $10, 000


June 3


American Express National Bank vs Nick Noble, breach of agreement


Discover Bank vs Janie Glendenning, breach of agreement


Alliancehealth Ponca City vs Kevin LeeRoy Lawson Jr., suit on account


June 6


Ally Bank vs Jessica M. Hill and Chance T. Herren, replevin


Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance vs Bobby Dean Hamilton Jr. and Natalie Jeanne Hamilton, replevin


First United Bank and Trust Co. vs Anthony Beaman, Shelly Beaman, The Crossing at Skiatook Association, Jane Doe as occupant of the premises and John Doe as occupant of the premises, foreclosure


June 7


American Farmers and Ranchers MU vs David M. Long, Piper Long and John Hendrix, declaratory judgment


Divorces


June 3


Dawn Marie Iron vs Floyd David Iron


June 5


Donna Hardy McGonigal vs Danny Lloyd McGonigal


June 6


Kathy Renee Williams vs Cecil Jospeh Williams


June 7


Mary Margaret Marsh vs Harry Lee Marsh


Marriages


June 5


Kanita Dawn Shannon, Amarillo Tex. with Nathan Gean Tinsley, Amarillo Tex.