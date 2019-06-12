The following cases recently were filed at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska:
Civil Cases over $10, 000
June 3
American Express National Bank vs Nick Noble, breach of agreement
Discover Bank vs Janie Glendenning, breach of agreement
Alliancehealth Ponca City vs Kevin LeeRoy Lawson Jr., suit on account
June 6
Ally Bank vs Jessica M. Hill and Chance T. Herren, replevin
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance vs Bobby Dean Hamilton Jr. and Natalie Jeanne Hamilton, replevin
First United Bank and Trust Co. vs Anthony Beaman, Shelly Beaman, The Crossing at Skiatook Association, Jane Doe as occupant of the premises and John Doe as occupant of the premises, foreclosure
June 7
American Farmers and Ranchers MU vs David M. Long, Piper Long and John Hendrix, declaratory judgment
Divorces
June 3
Dawn Marie Iron vs Floyd David Iron
June 5
Donna Hardy McGonigal vs Danny Lloyd McGonigal
June 6
Kathy Renee Williams vs Cecil Jospeh Williams
June 7
Mary Margaret Marsh vs Harry Lee Marsh
Marriages
June 5
Kanita Dawn Shannon, Amarillo Tex. with Nathan Gean Tinsley, Amarillo Tex.