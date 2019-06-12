The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

For the spring 2019 semester, 1,326 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

In addition, 1,679 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.

Local Students on the Honor Roll

Kassidy Hannah, Colcord, Dean's Honor Roll

Zachary Turner, Grove, President's Honor Roll

Richard Allen, Grove, Dean's Honor Roll

Michaela Mouse, Jay, President's Honor Roll

Whitney Farley, Jay, Dean's Honor Roll

Madison Payton, Miami, President's Honor Roll

About UCO

With strong connections throughout the Oklahoma City metro, the University of Central Oklahoma is dedicated to developing in students the confidence to succeed through transformative learning experiences.

Central prides itself as a smart investment for success, preparing future leaders in an opportunity-rich environment, with access to more than 200 student organizations and the internship, employment, entertainment and cultural offerings of the rapidly growing Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Founded in 1890, Central connects its nearly 16,000 students to unmatched value found in 121 undergraduate areas of study and 76 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.