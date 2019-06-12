Beef & Chicken Enchiladas is one of the meals set for the Jay Senior Center in the coming week.

The menu includes:

Wednesday, June 12 - Meatloaf *

Thursday, June 13 - Cook's Choice

Friday, June 14 - Beef Stroganoff

Monday, June 17 - Biscuits & Gravy

Tuesday, June 18 - Beef & Chicken Enchilada

Wednesday, June 19 - Chicken Fried Steak *

Thursday, June 20 - Fish Fry

Friday, June 21 - Salisbury Steak

*Bingo will be played on this day, call 918-253-8405 for details.

The senior center is located at 816 North Main (across from the Delaware County Library).

Those interested in the lunch but who have no transport may call 918-253-8405 between 8 and 10:30 a.m. for deliveries ($4.50 price) or for transportation to the center.

The cost for lunch is as follows: Dine-in 55 and over - $4; 54 and under - $4.50; and children 10 and under - $2. Fresh salad bar and dessert served daily. The meals are open to the public. The menu is subject to change.

Volunteers at the center offer bingo on Wednesdays after lunch, with prizes. Bingo is free with a paid meal. The center also has cards, dominoes, skip-bo and pool.

The center is open from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-8405.