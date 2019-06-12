The Following Items Were Filed June 3 To June 9, 2019, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.
Felonies
Coronel, Amanda Lyn, Child Neglect
Fisher, Christopher Jacob, Arson - Second Degree
Morrow, Dustin Keith, Domestic A&B In Presence of Minor 2nd & Subsequent
Flegler, William, Feloniously Pointing Firearm
Newell, Debbie Lynn, Domestic Assault And Battery By Strangulation
Misdemeanors
Chalakee, Michael Ray, Public Intoxication
Ervin, Stephen Eugene, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol
Haslock, Travis Wayne, Use Computer/Electronic Device To Threaten/Harass
Mahan, Michael Wayne, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine
Squire, Aaron Mathew, Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked
West Jr., Jimmy Leroy, Threatening To Perform Act of Violence
Blair, Jewel V., Breaking and Enter Dwelling Without Permission
Kirby, Brian Keith, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Murry, Colton John, Possession of CDS - Marijuana and Methamphetamine
Thompson, Dallas L., Breaking and Enter Dwelling Without Permission
Protective Orders
Lewis, Cydney Pauline Vs. Brown, Justin Dean
Roberts, Calvin Glenn Vs. Gourd, Kimberly Deann
Taylor, Cindy Lou Vs. Espinoza III, Francisco
Marriage Licenses
Christian, John Charles and Schoen, Samantha Lynn
Gardner, Andrew Carl and Irwin, Brittany Kay
Benge, Jerry Lee and Larmon, Shawnda Lynn
Dickerson, Frederick Gregg and Haney, Angela Nicole