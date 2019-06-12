Members of the Colcord FFA Chapter won first-place honors in the State FFA Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event during the 2019 Oklahoma FFA Career Development Events at OSU, April 27.

Team members included Malcolm Potter, Summer Coleman, Wyatt Priest and Benton Denny.

Potter earned second-place individual honors, while Coleman, Priest and Denny placed fourth, fifth and ninth, respectively.

This team will represent Oklahoma in the Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event at the National FFA Convention in October.

The Colcord agricultural education instructor and FFA adviser is Joshua Gilstrap.

The poultry evaluation career development event requires members to evaluate chickens, turkeys, processed products and eggs.

They also present oral reasons on the placing of their classes, identify poultry parts and complete a written general knowledge exam.

The OSU College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources hosted the state contest.

CEV Multimedia will provide a cash award to support the winning team’s participation in the national contest.

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system.

With more than 27,000 members and 362 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fourth-largest state FFA association.

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

About Colcord FFA:

Colcord FFA was ranked the number 2 chapter in Oklahoma’s NE area this year, with adviser Josh Gilstrap receiving the number one ranking in the NE Area.

The chapter had 7 state degree recipients, one of which was also an academic excellence award winner.

Seven career passport recipients were awarded and also was the 3rd place hi sweepstakes chapter at the OK FFA state interscholastic CDE contests in May.

In addition, they were the State Champ Poultry team, State Runner-Up Agronomy Team, and 4th place State Food Science Team.

The chapter was also ranked as a 3-star state superior chapter on the state level as well as named as an Oklahoma premiere chapter (only the top ten in the state receive this award).

The chapter went on to receive the coveted National 3-star chapter ranking given by the National FFA organization this past October (less than 30 Oklahoma FFA chapters receive this level award each year).