Walter Mack Johnson Sr. was born on March 4, 1958, in Oklahoma City, and passed away on June 9, 2019, in Shawnee. He was the fourth son to the late Rev. Eugene Johnson and late Myrtle Johnson of Shawnee.

Walter worked as a CNC machinist for 20 years being last employed by Canary Wellhead.

Walter was survived by brothers and sister, Ronnie and Juanita Johnson of Shawnee, Steve A. Johnson of Shawnee, Bruce and Mona Johnson of Oklahoma City, Joe and Beverly Johnson of Oklahoma City, Emma and Joe Locke of Oklahoma City, Grayling and Mary Lou Johnson of Shawnee, Leam and Michelle Johnson of Tecumseh, Curtis Johnson of Cache, Oklahoma, George and Linda Johnson of Blanchard, Oklahoma. He was also survived by his children, Walter M. Johnson Jr., Dane E. Johnson, Chan V. Johnson, Guenevere T. Davis, and 14 grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mr. Johnson will be on Wednesday, June 12, at 1 p.m. in the Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Hobia officiating. Interment will be held at the Seminole Nation Veteran’s Cemetery in Seminole. There will be a wake service for Mr. Johnson on Tuesday, June 11, at the Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.

Services will be under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.