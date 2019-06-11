The 22nd Annual American Heritage Music Festival took place on Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8. The event hosted local fiddlers of all ages, as well as fed and entertained the community with BBQ from Dr. John and music from Jana Jae.

Fiddle Contest Winners

Adult Division

1st George Rau

2nd Anna Lang

3rd Susy Klempel

Senior Division

1st Marcia Denton

2nd Babette Allen

3rd John Blevins

Junior Division

1st Tanner Marriott

2nd Nathan Pedneault

3rd Preston Marriott

Junior Junior Division

1st Sienna Yelter

2nd Dacey Lacey

3rd Preslie Walls

Pee Wee Division

1st Carolina Land