The 22nd Annual American Heritage Music Festival took place on Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8. The event hosted local fiddlers of all ages, as well as fed and entertained the community with BBQ from Dr. John and music from Jana Jae.
Fiddle Contest Winners
Adult Division
1st George Rau
2nd Anna Lang
3rd Susy Klempel
Senior Division
1st Marcia Denton
2nd Babette Allen
3rd John Blevins
Junior Division
1st Tanner Marriott
2nd Nathan Pedneault
3rd Preston Marriott
Junior Junior Division
1st Sienna Yelter
2nd Dacey Lacey
3rd Preslie Walls
Pee Wee Division
1st Carolina Land