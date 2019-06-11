“Okie” (Barbara) Jenkins became infinite on June 7, 2019, in her own home, attended by her children, grandchildren, and beloved pets.

“Okie” (Barbara) Jenkins became infinite on June 7, 2019, in her own home, attended by her children, grandchildren, and beloved pets. For three years, Okie battled non-alcoholic end-stage liver and kidney diseases but exhibited the strength and courage of a true warrior.

She greeted each day with a smile on her beautiful face and hope in her heart. She did not complain, although she lived with near-constant and debilitating pain. She lived life to its fullest and cherished time with her dear friends and family. Okie was a source of inspiration, courage, strength, and kindness for many people, always willing to listen with a sympathetic and fair heart. A keen businesswoman, she became known for her flamboyant yet elegant style, her quick wit, and her ability to make friends and have fun. If not at home, she could likely be found at Riverwind Casino.

Okie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Newt Jenkins and is survived by her children Annabel Jenkins (former spouse Jacob Moore and sons Jorik Brumley and Finn Moore), Amber Balk (spouse Brad Balk and daughter Bliss Balk), Rick Jenkins (former spouse Sarah Hallett and daughters Mandala and Alexandria Jenkins), and Sam Jenkins. She is also survived by her sister, Deborah Hogue-Downing.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, at Resthaven Memorial Park.