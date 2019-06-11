Congressman Markwayne Mullin has released the following statement after President Trump announced that the United States and Mexico have reached an agreement to curb illegal immigration through the southern border and as a result, the tariffs that were set to go into effect on Monday are indefinitely suspended.

“President Trump has proven himself yet again to be a great negotiator and has shown us the art of the deal,” Mullin said. “This is great news for our country. There is a crisis at our southern border and this new agreement with Mexico ensures they will do their part to stop the record-breaking number of people illegally crossing the border. I applaud President Trump and his administration for bringing Mexico to the negotiating table and getting a deal that will help keep the American people safe.”