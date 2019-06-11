Shut down the phones, turn off the television and quiet your mind to listen to the words of tales from days gone by, as the McLoud Public Library presents “Stories Under the Night Sky,” a teen activity taking place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the library.

Internationally known storyteller Fran Stallings will tell tales including myths, legends and night stories from all around the world accompanied by planetarium projected constellations that will accompany her stories.

Stallings has performed nationally and internationally and tells primarily folktales from around the world. She has produced several audio recordings and books of stories and conducts workshops, residencies, and festival performances throughout the United States and overseas.

The program is part of the library’s Summer Learning Program theme, “A Universe of Stories” and is for teens ages 12 to 17.Advance registration is not required.

