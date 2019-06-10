Though construction of the new Station Fire Station No. 2 was delayed some by rain in the past year, the new station is open and in full operation.

Following a history of repeated mold caused by ongoing water leaks and drainage problems, the city of Shawnee chose to tear down the former Station No. 2 on Bryan Street and rebuild it.

The structure was torn to the pre-engineered “red‐iron” structure and concrete slab, and then construction began with a expansion designed to improve the apparatus bay. The way it was reconstructed, the new and improved Station No. 2 is expected to serve the community and fire department for at least 40 years.