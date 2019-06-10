What better venue to celebrate great music than at Woolaroc Wildlife Preserve and Museum near Bartlesville? The OKM Music Festival is doing just that on Friday, June 14.

In the natural amphitheater near Clyde Lake the festival is ending its 35th season with a performance by Dallas Brass, one of America’s foremost musical ensembles. The group has established a unique blend of traditional brass instruments with a full complement of drums and percussion. Its repertoire contains patriotic music, classical, and romantic, among others.

The ever-popular Woolaroc Concert also entertains festival-goers with opening acts from the Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra, led by Dr. Michael Moore. MOJO has been dazzling guests around the state by featuring Oklahoma’s best Jazz artists. Regularly performing at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, MOJO has become a popular hit in Oklahoma and has led to a revival of big band music. Donald Ryan, Steinway Artist and international award-winning pianist, will be collaborating with MOJO in this exciting finale concert. Ryan, an alumnus of Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa, has been called a “musical kaleidoscope” for his mastery of diverse styles, and his piano playing has been featured in some of the most impressive venues in the world.

Children 5 and under enjoy free access to the concert, and the children’s tent will include musical instruments to play, giant lawn games, bubbles, and face painting. In addition, the Children’s Musical Theater (CMT) will be performing pieces from Oklahoma. Food trucks and shaved ice will be available for purchase, and the OKM gift shop will be open to purchase posters, t-shirts, and other keepsakes.

A portion of ticket proceeds will go directly to support the police, firefighters, and first responders of our community.

In case of inclement weather, the concert moves to the Bartlesville Community Center. Local media will broadcast any change of venue by 12:00 PM Friday, June 14, 2019.

The OKM Music Festival celebrates several music genres from June 8-15. Enjoy classical piano and symphony performances, a Concert Under the Stars, and a country music showcase. In addition, a children’s showcase adds plenty of activities for the entire family.

OKM Music aims to enrich the community with life-enhancing musical experiences and inspire youth who may go on to pursue careers in music. With help from its patrons, local businesses and the Oklahoma Arts Council, OKM brings year-round music and youth outreach to Bartlesville.

For a complete list of events, times and locations, visit okmmusic.org. Concert prices range from $15 to $55 for general-admission tickets and $50 to $75 for VIP tickets with various perks for concert-goers. There are also student and senior discounts for most performances. Tickets are available for purchase at bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com or 918-337-2787.