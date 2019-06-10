The 2019 Grove Police Department Youth Academy will be held July 15 – 19. Application packets may be picked up at the Grove Police Department, 11 E Third any time of day. Deadline for submitting the completed application is no later than 5:00 p.m. June 28.

The academy is open to ages 13 through 18, and will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m each day. There is no charge for the academy and lunch will be provided.

The academy will cover many topics, including: Traffic Stops, Crime Scene & Criminal Investigation, Domestic Violence, Use of Force, 911 Communication & Dispatching, and Building Searches.

For more information, contact the Grove Police Department at 918-786-6121.