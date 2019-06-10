To borrow a phrase from Kool & The Gang, there’s a party goin’ on right here. It’s gonna be a celebration to last throughout the years.

It’s almost time to come together for Grand Lake’s most legendary on-the-water party on Saturday, July 20, as AquaPalooza Grand Lake rocks with an afternoon of live music and fun.

This year, 2019 AquaPalooza Grand Lake will celebrate its 10th year by returning to where it all began — Duck Creek.

The floating four-hour-long concert will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on The Point at Grand Lake RV Resort.

Providing the soundtrack for this year’s concert and raft out will be Tulsa’s premier party band, House Party. Covering a wide array of musical genres, House Party’s high-energy show and top-quality sound will amp up the party vibe, pushing Grand Lake’s not-to-be-missed concert and raft up over the top to legendary status.

Presented by 360GrandLake.com, AquaPalooza Grand Lake is held every year on the third Saturday in July. The event is free and open to all ages.

“AquaPalooza is a good time. It’s about having fun and enjoying Grand Lake,” said Michelle Prine, owner and president of the host company. “The event has continued to grow each year. People come from all over the country to be a part of this national event that has become a popular Grand Lake tradition.”

Grand Lake’s largest on-the-water concert and raft up is a giant celebration of all things summer. Each year, AquaPalooza Grand Lake attracts more than 14,000 boaters and water-lovers of all ages to Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees.

The year’s event promises to be the party of the year with new special surprises in store for all who attend.

So save the date and bring your good times and your laughter, too. Be a part of 2019 AquaPalooza Grand Lake.

AquaPalooza Grand Lake is a free public event made possible by generous business sponsors. Because it brings thousands of people to Grand Lake, the event is a great way to promote your business. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For details about being a sponsor, contact 360GrandLake.com at (918) 782-9546 or visit the AquaPalooza Grand Lake page on the website.

To stay up-to-date on all event details, including who will be performing, join the event on Facebook at 2019 AquaPalooza Grand Lake.