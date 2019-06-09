Graveside services for Jay Cranor are scheduled for at 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Rosehill Cemetery. Barry Mason, Larry Case, Chris Holbrook, Logan Robbins, Jimmy Mason, and Chase Briscoe will serve as pallbearers.

Jay Lynn Cranor was born Nov. 12, 1949, to Lola (Tehune) and Ben Cranor at Bartlesville. He passed from this life on June 7, 2019 at the age of 69. He was a graduate of College High in the class of 1968. Upon graduation, Jay enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served for two years. On April 13, 1968, he married the love of his life, Susan Lee in Dewey.

After discharging from the Marine Corps Jay worked as an electrician. Jay enjoyed NASCAR, riding his motorcycle and woodworking.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Lola Cranor.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Cranor of Lone Grove; daughters, Michelle Cranor of Lone Grove and Sandra Waite of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Madison Aylor, Keely Sires, Taylor Mason, Breanna Holbrook, Jalynn Holbrook, Steven Holbrook, Allen Holbrook, and Josh Waite; great-grandchildren, Raedyn Webb, Olivia Mason, Jacelynn Owens, Kendall Owens, Remington Briscoe, Kashton Owens and Kimber Briscoe; and brother, Ben Cranor and his wife, Paula.

