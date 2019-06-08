Some familiar faces will be taking on new roles when the city begins the new fiscal year July 1.

The Ardmore City Commission approved City Manager J.D. Spohn’s appointments for a new director of finance, city treasurer and city clerk. The new appointments will come after the current Director of Finance/City Clerk Ken Campbell retires June 30 after 26 years of service to the city.

Spohn said Campbell will be greatly missed and he carefully considered each new appointment. The position of city clerk will be filled by Lori Linney. Linney also works as administrative assistant to the city manager. Spohn explained to commissioners why he thought Linney was a good fit for the role.

“Lori has been helping Ken a lot with the minutes and agendas, and we’ve recently changed our city charter so that position can be separated from the Director of Finance,” Spohn said.

Spohn said City Treasurer Sandy Doughty will take over the role of director of finance.

“Sandy has been Ken’s (Campbell) assistant and so I’m recommending that you approve her for the finance director,” Spohn said.

Taking over for Doughty as city treasurer will be Sissy Burge.

“Sissy Burge has worked for us for awhile, and has really helped Sandy (Doughty) with some of her projects,” Spohn said. “She has worked directly under Sandy managing our customer service area.”