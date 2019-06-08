The Ardmore Public Library is looking for ways to incentivize adults in the area to read this summer.

Starting on June 3 and running until July 31, adult readers in the area can participate in the library’s summer reading program and win prizes.

For every adult who reads two books they will receive one free book from the library to keep. If an adult reads four books, they receive a book light and for six books read they will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of three Kindle Fires.

Adult services librarian Amber Carter hopes the adult programs at the library help encourage people to read more.

“A lot of these adults are bringing in their kids for the children’s programs,” Carter said. “So that lets them kind of do something with their kids, kind of to encourage people to keep reading and be involved and have people come see what we have at the library.”

People who are interested can sign up any time for the reading program. Participants must fill out a reading log after every book they have read and submit it to the librarians. Audiobooks count towards the prizes as well.

Last summer, the library had over 65 participants in the program, and are expecting more this summer.

“We just want to encourage people to keep reading,” Carter said. “We want to show the adults that we do have things going on here at the library for them also.”



