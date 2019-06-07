What is your worth? I’m not talking about your net worth. What is your value? How do you value yourself? Self-esteem craze has almost become a cult. What is one’s self-esteem or self-worth based on? Largely the four B’s—beauty, brains, brawns or bucks. The world says you have value if you are beautiful. We worship beauty. But beauty will fade away. Brains, if you are smart, you are valuable. Does that mean the less intelligent are worth less? If you have brawns and are athletic, you are really considered valuable in our culture. If you are really good we will pay you an inordinate amount of money. Certainly in our culture you are valued if you have a large net worth.

What are you worth to God? Your true value is what you are worth to God. What does God say you are worth? You are valuable to God. First, you are valuable to God because He made you in His image. You are valuable because of creation. Secondly, you are valuable to God because He sent His one and only Son to die for you. You are so valuable that He deemed you worth dying for. You are valuable because of redemption.

God loves you. You matter to God. John 3:16 is probably the best known verse in the Bible and rightly so, says it best. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Dr. Wayne Shaw (R-Grove) has been a member of the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Prior to that he served as the senior pastor at First Christian Church, Grove, for many years.