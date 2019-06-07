The Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) in partnership with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and the Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association (OEMFCA) will host the 2019 Oklahoma 8-Man All-Star Football Week in Miami. The game was brought from Alva to Miami in 2003. This will be the 17th year for the Miami OK CVB and NEO A&M College with the OEMFCA to host the Eight-Man All-Star Game in Northeast Oklahoma.

Eighty of the top football players from across Oklahoma have been selected to participate in this game and will arrive in Miami on Tuesday, June 11 for a full schedule of activities leading up to the White vs. Green Showdown. More than twenty coaches representing the OEMFCA will lead and train these teams. Players and coaches will enjoy activities during the week including a night at the Historic Coleman Theatre, a cook-out hosted by the Miami Rotary Club, a hypnotist show, bowling and other events.

The game will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Red Robertson Field located at NEO A&M College. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Cost for the game is $5 for all ages. Tickets will be available in advance at the Miami CVB (111 N Main Street) or can be purchased at the gate on the day of the game. Only OEMFCA Corporate sponsor passes are accepted at the gate.

Media outlets are invited to attend a press conference on Wednesday, June 12 at 12:45 p.m. in the Calcagno Family Ballroom at NEO A&M College. Players, coaches, and event coordinators will be available for interviews and photos at the press conference. Media highlights can be on the OEMFCA facebook page as well as the press conference that will be lived streamed.

The All-Star Game was designed to recognize and honor the finest football players throughout Oklahoma. Nearly 3,000 fans from across the state are expected to attend the game with college recruiters and scouts also in attendance. In addition to the game, the All-Star event provides scholarships for the players. The OEMFCA, NEO A&M College and the Miami local organizing committee join forces to award $10,000 in scholarships to ten players. The OEMFCA awards an additional $1,000 in scholarships for two all-star cheerleaders.

The event is organized and produced by the Miami OK CVB and the OEMFCA. Corporate Sponsors for this event are Oklahoma’s Electric Cooperatives (Touchstone Energy), Miami OK CVB, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance, Midwest Sports, Adidas and the Oklahoma Center for Orthopedics/Dr. Sean O’Brien. Additional event sponsors include PlayLand Lanes, City of Miami, Miami News Record, Coleman Theatre, Miami Friends Church, NEO A&M College, Miami Rotary Club, Miami Schools, Tote Along, Gary Crow, Dr. Mark Folks, The Coleman House Restaurant/Buffalo Run Casino and Alert Services.

This year, more than forty All-Star Cheerleaders from across Oklahoma will join in the activities to cheer on both teams. Each cheerleader was nominated by their cheer coaches and selected by a committee to participate in the game on Saturday. The All-Star Cheer Team will perform at halftime during the game. The cheer team will be recognized at the Awards Banquet on Friday evening hosted by the Miami OK CVB. A limited amount of tickets is available for the banquet and can be reserved by contacting the CVB at 918-542-4435.

“Eight-Man Week is an exciting time for Miami,” says Amanda Davis, CVB Executive Director and City of Miami Director of Tourism. “We look forward to welcoming the players, coaches and their families into our community. This event brings in many non-local visitors and provides an economic boost to our hotel and sales tax base through visitor spending. Sports tourism is quickly growing, and we are grateful that this event has found its home here with us. Miami has a great team of volunteers that work to make many of our events successful. The all-star game is a top sports event in our region and thousands of guests will be exploring the four-state area next week. We are looking forward to another great year with this group,” Davis added. “It’s been a great partnership for the past 17 years and we look forward to the future of this amazing organization of coaches and continued growth of this event.”

The OEMFCA Hall of Fame (HOF) members will be honored guests at the event and recognized during half-time activities. Those members are encouraged to register with the CVB and can check-in at the gate on gameday for their event pass. It is encouraged for the HOF members to RSVP to secure suite access during the game.

Game merchandise and concessions will be available. For more information about the game, please contact the Miami OK CVB at 918.542.4435.