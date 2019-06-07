A couple of months ago I was shopping in Cheapo-Depot for an old cap to do painting in.. In a big box of "Dollar " Caps, I spotted what appeared to be, an old Army Field Camouflage Cap, complete with false Insignia for the Screaming Eagles. Although faded and worn, it was a perfect fit.

At home, it became my favorite cap, which I wore everywhere, not realizing that some people might think that it was real. Lowes gave me a military discount on whatever I bought, and Walmart greeters thanked me profusely for my service.

But the shocker came when strangers started buying us dinner when we went out to eat. After it happened twice. I suddenly realized that the Cap was making me look like a hero-which I was not. So, into the Trash Can it went, where it lay smothered in garbage for nearly a week.

When I needed it, for another dirty job, out it came, and after a trip through the washing machine, it was again my favorite cap. But this time I will be careful where I wear it.

It was a weird experience that gave me a warm feeling to know that even a fake Army Cap could bring respect and honor to an Old Soldier who is grateful for the thought.

Gordon Thompson

Grove, OK