RINGLING — Funeral Services for Mr. Jimmy Dale Snodgrass, 85, of Ringling are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday June 8, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Ringling with Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Jim was born on March 17, 1934, at Atlee to the late Mr. Jim S. Snodgrass and Mrs. Lena Almira (White) Snodgrass. He departed from this life on Tuesday morning June 4, 2019 at a healthcare facility in Oklahoma City.

Jim was raised in the Atlee and Claypool area attending school there and lastly at Wheeler. He began traveling the US by train at a very early age showing cattle for Mort Woods Dairy. He also worked during the fall in west Texas picking cotton.

Jim married the former Ms. Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell on Dec. 30, 1955 at Gainesville, Texas. They made their home in Ringling. There they co-owned and operated the Deep Rock Station with Don and Drue Patrick before moving to New Mexico twice to work within the dairy business. Jim also worked in the oilfield before becoming employed with Uniroyal/ Michelin where he retired from in 1995 to ranching and his Cattle Lac liquid feed business. Jim liked to travel to Colorado where he loved to trout fish and always enjoyed being with his family and friends. He was always a big fan of the Ringling Blue Devils and enjoyed his daily visits to the coffee shop.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Wilbur H. Bud Watkins; sisters, Lillian Mildred Watkins and Evelyn Agnes Watkins and grandsons, Cody and Derrek Snodgrass.

Survivors include his loving wife Sarah of the home; son, Jimmy Snodgrass and wife Donna of Ringling; daughters, Linda Black and husband Philip of Ardmore and Peggy Ray and husband Larry of Healdton; sister, Grace Kirk of Enid; grandchildren, Joseph Eubanks and wife Maria, Jason Eubanks, Jimmy Darrel Snodgrass and wife Kammi, Ashley Klutts and husband Chad, Aaron Eubanks and wife Nicole, Joel Eubanks and wife Lindsey, Jonathan Manning and wife Hallie, Micah Eubanks and wife April, Spencer Lalande, Philecia Williams and husband Robert, Brandon Black and wife Tammy, Heather Ray, Robby Ray, Caleb Ray and Larra Ray; 25 great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers are his grandsons, Joseph Eubanks, Jason Eubanks, Jimmy Darrel Snodgrass, Aaron Eubanks, Joel Eubanks, Jonathan Manning, Micah Eubanks and Spencer Lalande.

Honorary bearers are Brandon Black, Robert Williams, Chad Klutts and all the members of the Coffee Shop.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Ringling.

Condolences may be sent online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.