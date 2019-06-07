A former bank loan officer was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for defrauding Oklahoma State Bank, in Vinita, of more than $175,000, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Charles Lee Enyart, 47, of Vinita, to four months in prison for two counts of embezzlement and willful misapplication by a bank officer. Following his term in prison, he will be placed on five years of supervised release. Additionally, the Court ordered the defendant to make restitution in the amount on $180, 221.17. Of that amount, a forfeiture money judgement of $171,089.16 was previously ordered by the Court, and the additional $9,132.01 was ordered for prejudgment interest.

“Charles Enyart violated the confidence placed in him by the Vinita community. He exploited his position of trust along with his personal and business relationships at Oklahoma State Bank to fraudulently take more than $175,000,” said U.S. Attorney Shores. “Our team of federal prosecutors were able to recover the funds originally lost plus interest. I’m proud of their work to bring to justice this white collar criminal.”

In December 2018, Enyart pleaded guilty to embezzling funds at the bank from November 2016 to December 2017. On Nov. 28, 2016, Enyart received $99,000 based on a false loan application to purchase cattle that he submitted under another individual’s name. Later, from September to December 2017, Enyart made multiple cash withdrawals and purchased cashier’s checks, using proceeds from a separate construction loan. Enyart withdrew the money under false pretenses, stating the money was to be used for the benefit of the individual who had applied for the loan. In both instances, he admitted to knowing the loans were insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and that he used the money for his own personal benefit.

Enyart was permitted to voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI and Craig County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Wilson prosecuted the case.