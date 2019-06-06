Thomas L. Eaton, 72, of Newalla, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home.
Thomas L. Eaton, 72, of Newalla, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services are pending and will be announced by Walker Funeral Service.
Thomas L. Eaton, 72, of Newalla, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home.
Thomas L. Eaton, 72, of Newalla, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services are pending and will be announced by Walker Funeral Service.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.