This week Shawnee City Commissioners approved an agreement between Shawnee Municipal Authority (SMA), Pottawatomie County Development Authority (PCDA), and Tecumseh Utility Authority (TUA) regarding North Deer Creek Watershed/Wes Watkins Reservoir Operation and Maintenance Agreement.

“There's been a migration of this particular agreement over the years, due to a number of factors,” Interim City Manager Eric Benson said.

Mayor Richard Finley has personally been involved in development of the agreement, he said.

“It seems to reach and touch on all the positive elements,” he said.

Finley said Marty Lewis, Gordon Cooper Technology Center Superintendent, has worked with him on the document.

“Dr. Joe Taron, longtime chairman of PCDA, is principally responsible for that thing being out there,” Finley said.

He said what the trio attempted to do was set forth the responsibilities of Shawnee and Tecumseh, who own it, and PCDA, who is responsible for its operation — at least for now.

“It seems as though we, at times, wanted to assign these responsibilities to a third party,” Finley said. “McLoud has been running the recreational side for some time.”

He said the agreement seemed to lull us to sleep into thinking that certain things that went on out there were McLoud's responsibility.

“They are not; they are our responsibility between us and the water resources people,” he said. “We cannot assign or aggregate those responsibilities in any way.”

So, Finley said the new agreement is an attempt to set forth an agreement that will be crystal clear to future leadership in the community years down the road.

“We fully intend to come back with a separate agreement for McLoud to operate the recreation of the facilities — I assume that we will stay with McLoud operating it …”

The city manager doesn't feel like our staff is adequate to oversee it, given the geographical distance between us and them, Finley said.

He said the new document is a combination of two older agreements.

“They were a little bit confusing and we had a separate contract with McLoud,” Finley said.

He said McLoud may do the physical act of the performance of particular duties there.

“I just wanted this body to understand that the fact that those things that have to be done to protect the watershed will always be our responsibility,” he said.

“We can't contract it to any third party.”

Lewis said the protection of Shawnee Twin Lakes and Wes Watkins Reservoir for the foreseeable future is critical.

“PCDA was the first entity that has an agreement with the Federal Government, who provided the funding,” he said. “We can't give that to anybody else.”

Lewis said this agreement has put some things in place, eliminated some things that weren't very clear and cleaned some things up.

“Twenty years from now it shouldn't change things,” he said. “We should still be able to operate it very well; we want to make sure we protect that watershed for hundreds of years.”

He said he thinks the agreement is a good next step.

It was unanimously approved by commissioners.