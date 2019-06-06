The Playmakers are planting a garden to nurture the imaginations of four and five year olds when they present an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson “A Child’s Garden of Verses”.

The play will begin performances on Tuesday, June 11 and continue throughout the week until Sunday, June 16. The Playmakers’ Theatre is at 121 W. 3rd, in Grove, OK.

A few actors, music by Scott DePoy, and a highly interactive play adapted by Barry Kornhauser will help fifteen preschoolers at each performance frolic in leaves, feed a bird, sing in rain, dance in wind, build a boat, discover treasures and turn seeds into flowers and words into poems.

“We are celebrating our 25th season by developing a new format for a new age group that The Playmakers hope will continue in future seasons,” says Karon Wheat, director. “We are ‘planting a seed’ that we hope will give young children wonderful experiences in theatre. Drama, theatre, and story-acting lets children create fictional spaces in which their imaginations can thrive.”

The play is approximately 45 minutes long, but that depends upon how much the children actually interact with the actors which they are encouraged to do.

Reservations may be made at any time for a child and one adult for matinees on Saturday, June 15 or Sunday, June 16, at 2:00 or 4:00. A parent and child who cannot attend one of the weekend matinees may ask to attend a child care center performance if space is available. Each performance is limited to fifteen children.

For reservations or for more information, simply call (918) 786 8950 and leave a name and phone number with your message. A volunteer will return your call. Or email: groveplaymakers@yahoo.com. Ticket prices are $5 each for children and $10 each for the accompanying adults.

About the Production

The play is directed by Karon Wheat who was a teacher prior to her retirement. The cast of four actors includes Grove pre-school teacher Teresa Cearley, her daughter, Myah, Danica Rowe and Mya Williams. Linda Adams, a Grove kindergarten teacher is Stage Manager.

Barry Kornhauser is a nationally-recognized playwright, director and educator, whose works have been performed nationally and internationally, and commissioned and produced by renowned theatre festivals and Tony Award-winning theaters. He is a recipient of the American Alliance for Theatre & Education’s (AATE) Charlotte Chorpenning Cup, honoring a body of distinguished work by a nationally known writer of outstanding plays for children.

Scott DePoy created the musical versions of the poems sung by the cast in the show. He has composed and performed music for the Alliance Theatre, Theatre in the Square, Kaiser Permanente and many others. He sang on the soundtrack for the movie Cold Mountain and at the Academy Awards with Elvis Costello and Alison Krauss.