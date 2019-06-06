Second Chance Pet Rescue is bringing Barkaritaville back to Grove on Saturday, June 8th.

The event, hosted by Second Chance Pet Rescue and The Parrot Steakhouse and Grill, will take place at Honey Creek Lodge and Marina. All proceeds from Barkaritaville benefit the homeless animals of Northeast Oklahoma.

Barkaritaville is a "Jimmy Buffett" themed summer party overlooking the beautiful waters of Grand Lake. Guest may arrive at Honey Creek Landing via car or boat.

The party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a "Cheeseburger in Paradise" dinner, prepared by the Parrot, complete with live music from Brett and Terri and a live and silent auction with donated merchandise to bid on. A cash bar will be available and the evening's dress code is casual tropical attire and flip flops.

Listed below are some of the fantastic live auction items that will be available for the highest bidder:

"Island Fever" - Trip for 2 to exotic Nassau, Bahamas, that includes round trip air fare and 7 nights accommodations.

"Homemade Music" - Trip for 2 to Branson for 2 nights at the Branson Hotel Convention Center, $200 gift certificate for Branson show tickets, and $200 gift certificate at the Level Steak House.

"Fins" - Fly Fishing Trip to Colorado to float the beautiful Blue River with 2 nights accommodations at the remarkable Devils Thumb Ranch.

"Where's the Party" - Five course grand dining experience for 8 guests alongside the beautiful pool at the home of Susan and Rudy Moritz of Grove, OK.

"Son of a Son of a Sailor" - Sailing adventure for 8 on beautiful Grand Lake followed by a wonderful dinner at Patricia Island's Mulligan's Pub.

"Growing Older But Not Up" - Evening pool party for 20 at Grove City Pool including Bar-B-Q Dinner. This would be great for a birthday party, family reunion, or a neighborhood get together.

"One Particular Harbor" - Wet Step Ladder for your dock and a Paradise Floating Pad for fun sunning and playing.

"Boat Drinks" - Dinner for 6 at The Parrot Steakhouse followed by a sunset cruise on beautiful Grand Lake, includes wine and dessert.

"Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season" - Four OKC Thunder Basketball tickets, includes 2 rooms for one night at the historic luxury Colcord Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased online at www.doitforthepets.com, at Second Chance Thrift Shop located at 220 E. 3rd Street, or The Parrot Steakhouse. Tickets may also be purchased by contacting Theresa Swift at 918-964-0088 or email theresa.swift918@gmail.com. And table reservations for 8 guests can be made by calling or emailing Theresa.