The Kenwood School is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which provides nutritious meals at no charge to Children during the summer vacation. Children aged 18 and under, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, are eligible to receive meals through SFSP.

A person 19 years of age and over who has a mental or physical disability (as determined by a state or local education agency) and who participates during the school year in a public or private, non-profit school program (established for the mentally and physically disabled) is also eligible to receive meals. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Kenwood Public School, operating Tuesday, June 3, to Friday, July 12, 2019. Operating days of the week: Monday - Friday. 48625 S 502 RD, SALINA, OK, 74365. Lunch from 11:30-12:30. Closed: July 4th, 2019.