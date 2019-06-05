Colcord Chamber of Commerce once again celebrated their annual Old Settlers Day on June 1 in great weather, after numerous days of rain.

Though rain was forecast for that evening, it held off until the festivities were completed that evening.

There was something for everyone as the day began with a parade through the town.

Besides offering traffic control, Colcord police officers took turns on the dunk tank and an old patrol car was set up so anyone could purchase swings at the car with a sledge hammer.

A large air-filled slide had been set up for the kids, with other games arranged around for kids of all ages.

Downtown was the site of a car show with over 50 entries and a couple of blocks away, the Colcord museum was open for tours.

Once again this year, there was a pageant for Tiny Miss and Mr. Colcord; Little Miss and Mr. Colcord and for Miss and Mr. Colcord.

Accompanying the pageant was a hog fry dinner and live music by Cloud Creek Reunion band.

Rounding out the day was the third night of the 52nd annual rodeo at Colcord’s revamped, remodeled and expanded rodeo grounds, hosting a packed crowd.

Last year the rodeo grounds received a complete makeover, including the construction of a new concession stand along with some new pens and shoots.

This year saw the rest of the pens added, expanded parking, plus a brand new enclosed announcer’s booth and sound system, all of which was finished just one week before.