7 Up Cake

Every now and then you get an invite to attend a gathering of some sort where most of all the other people going to it, you are not acquainted with. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to attend several of these functions and have thoroughly enjoyed each of them I went to. The main reason I feel these events were all enjoyable was because they were ALL in Oklahoma, hosted by Oklahomans, and they were ALL also at someone’s ranch.

Yes, if you have never attended a party hosted by an Oklahoma rancher you don’t know what you are missing. The food and entertainment is second to none. They always have live entertainment of some sorts, and the food is nothing less than Outstanding.

A few years ago, I attended one these parties down by Collinsville on a Hereford ranch the night before they was going to have their production sale. I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived and was told to grab a beverage from the ice chest and get into the serving line for dinner. To my surprise when I got in the meal line, the fare for the evening was grilled ribeye steak, potatoes, salads and deserts. Afterwards, they had a dance and furnished all the beverages.

I went to a celebration another time at a cattle ranch over northwest of Lenepah. This was in the fall of the year and was held in a large barn, which had the loft set up with a band and dance floor. Every barn loft I had ever been in required climbing a built in wooden ladder that you would climb up, and through a hole in the floor. Not this one, it had an enclosed wooden staircase that led up into the barn loft. Now that was a first class barn! The fare that night was BBQ with all the side dishes furnished by the ladies from the surrounding farms and ranches.

A couple of years ago I had an invite to attend a party at a ranch down between Pryor and Claremore. As usual, other than the hosts, I knew I would probably not know anyone else attending, but when they say they are serving fried fish and calf fries, how can you say NO???? This cookout was being hosted at the family’s ranch home, where they raise cattle and quarter horses. I had purchased a couple of horses from them during that timeframe from an off-site sale, but had never been to the ranch and was eager to see their operation.

The dinner and party was scheduled on a Labor Day evening. When I arrived, they had a hay truck set up with equipment for the band, amps, mics, and such. They had a chuck wagon set up that they were frying the fish and calf fries in huge kettle pots over an open fire. At the end of the chuck wagon were serving tables lined up so the guests could go through the line to fill their plates with the main entre’, along with all the pot luck brought in from the guests. Since I had never attended this event before, I really didn’t know what to cook and take with me. I figured, knowing from past experience, about every side dish and salad would probably be covered, so I opted to prepare a desert to take. You can never have enough deserts, right? I wanted to take something that would be easy to transport, and thought I would prepare a Bundt cake. I had stumbled on to a Bundt cake recipe that looked like it might be easy, and had wanted to give it a try, so I decided to prepare this 7 Up Cake. It was the first time I had ever made it, and was so pleased with the way it turned out; I’ve made it several times since. Below is the recipe that I used to make it with. I suggest you give it a try as well, because you never know when somebody might call you to come and eat calf fries, fish, or steak?

7 Up Cake

Ingredients

Cake:

1 Box Yellow Cake Mix

1 small Box Instant Lemon Pudding

1 1/2 Cups 7 Up

4 Eggs

3/4 Cup Vegetable Oil

Glaze:

2 Cups Powdered Sugar

1 Tbsp . Lemon Juice

2 Tbsp . Milk

Instructions

Cake:

Preheat oven to 325F degrees.

Spray 10-inch Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray.

in a medium bowl, combine all the cake ingredients.

Mix until thoroughly combined.

Pour batter into Bundt pan.

Bake for about 45-55 minutes (until inserted toothpick or fork comes out clean).

Allow to cool completely, then remove from Bundt pan.

Glaze

In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar and lemon juice.

Add milk slowly until you’ve reached desired consistency.

Pour over cake.