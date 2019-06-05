The Colcord Rodeo almost became “the rodeo that was.”

Three years ago, the facility was really hurting and was in severe need of some serious tender loving care, if it was going to continue to be used.

So a group of men and women got together to commit to re-vitalizing the rodeo grounds, working with donors and with grants from the Cherokee nation.

The plans were implemented and out of those plans came “one of the best rodeo facilities around” according to one rodeo producer last year, and yet, there were more great improvements added this year.

Last year saw an arena completely re-done with new lighting and some new pens, plus a new, expanded concession stand built.

This year, a new elevated announcer’s booth is air conditioned with a new sound system, giving a great view of the arena and grounds.

The new pens and release shoots for this year worked flawlessly during the three-day rodeo, garnering high praise from the contestants and promoters.

The rodeo facility has already become a multi-state destination and will only continue to attract more and bigger events in the future.

Last year, the Colcord rodeo became part of the ACRA & CRRA Arena Cowboy Regional circuit.

Additional plans are to add new, larger capacity bleachers next year for more seating.

On July 7, the grounds will host a free Jeremy Cato concert and fireworks.