Norman Eugene Moudy Sr., 84, of McLoud, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 5, and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 6, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee with David Brassfield of Newalla Church of Christ officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

