Earnest Michael “Mike” Callis died Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Shawnee at the age of 72.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, at the Dougherty Baptist Church with Pastor Willard McCartney Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Dougherty Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis.

