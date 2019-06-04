Dewey Merchant Co-op’s “2nd Saturday Discover Dewey Event” will be held on Sunday. Participating merchants will be open and offering different activities, such as special sales, refreshments, door prize drawings or what ever other ideas they come up with, for the pleasure of their shoppers. Weather permitting, their may even be a sidewalk sale or two. This event is held on the second Saturday each month. Always something different for the shoppers. Hopefully, the weather will be a bit nicer so that there can be a few more outside activities going on throughout the summer.

No matter what you are looking for, you will find it in Dewey. There are antique and boutique stores throughout Dewey, on the main street as well as U.S. Highway 75. There are several places to eat lunch and dinner, or just pick up a snack. Dewey has a very large lumber yard and hardware store, as well as a floor tile, carpeting and counter-top company, all located on U.S. Highway 75.

Dewey also has one of the oldest pharmacies, in Washington County, located on Main Street, a full-time florist, a vegetable store, grocery store, gas and convenience stores, liquor stores, a Western store, hair salons, sign-making companies, tanning salons, house-cleaning company, butcher, several automotive companies, a high quality used clothing boutique, doctor, dentist, an arrow shop, a newly opened sporting goods shop, museums, an old car memorabilia shop and so much more! If you haven’t ever been to Dewey, you owe it to you self to come check it out. If it’s been a while since you have been to Dewey, you need to come see what new businesses and activities have been added to Dewey. So, come out this next Saturday, spend the day and “Discover Dewey.”

Bartlesville Jubilee Quilters Guild will be holding their annual Quiltfest 2019, on June 21 and 22, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. There will be hundreds of quilts, vendors, a donation quilt, bed turning technique demos, a quilter’s boutique, door prizes and more.

The Jubilee Quilter’s Guild of Bartlesville would like those wanting to enter the 2019 Quiltfest, to remember the quilts will need to be delivered to holding homes the week of June 12. For more information check out the Bartlesville Jubilee Quilters Guild on Facebook. Quilt Fest 2019 will be held on June 21 and June 22 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. Hundreds of quilts will be displayed. Plan on going to join in the fun.

The public is invited to a benefit, “Cookout For A Cause, Summer Picnic” given for Sharon Wilson, owner of Mimi’s Antique Market in Dewey. Sharon has been in an ongoing bout with cancer. The benefit will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey 4-8 p.m. June 9. Hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chips, drinks and desserts. Plus, there will be live music by Jason and Jackson Wilson and a live auction starting at 7 p.m., as well as a silent auction, going throughout the evening. Donations for the auction are still needed, as well as some desserts. For donations call 918-440-7708 or 918-214-9014.

Wilson has been battling cancer since 2007. This is her fourth time to have cancer return. Last June she was at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for Whipple surgery removing half of her pancreas. This was after ovarian cancer in 2007 and 2009. In April 2019 on her regular follow up at Mayo Clinic they found cancer again in her pancreas. This time it is inoperable. The travel expenses traveling to and from the Mayo are difficult so money is being raised to help relieve some of the expense. Sharon has been a business owner in Dewey for 15 years. She is a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Friends, family and members of the community are invited to come out and eat, listen to some great music and help out with this cause.

Special thanks to Tammi Johnson, who will be coordinating this event. For questions regarding anything needed, you can call Tammi at 918-214-9014. For questions regarding music call Jason at 918-860-0367. Hope to see you there!