Washington County Fire Department Chief Kary Cox

How long have you been the Fire Chief?

“I’ve been with this department for going on 24 years,” Cox said.

Previously from the western part of the state, Cox worked at a couple of departments there.

Why did you become a fire fighter?

“A desire to help the community. Firefighting is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a very young child. When I was 3 years old my parents said I’d tell people I was going to be a fireman. I was born and raised on a cattle ranch.”

He was the first person to become a fireman in his family.

His wife of 42 years is Paula; their sons are Justin and Travis; they have one grandchild. Travis served as a volunteer firefighter with the department for a few years before moving to Jenks. Both sons are married. Justin lives in Bartlesville.