The Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Cunningham became Chief in March 2017 after serving as assistant chief for the previous seven years. He has been a firefighter for 24 years. As a child he helped pour the concrete for the fire station where he now serves as Chief. And, he remembers the first fire he helped his father on. His father, Charles Cunningham, is still an Oglesby volunteer firefighter. His mom, Grace Cunningham, is the Oglesby Fire Department dispatcher, and his older brother David Cunningham is an Oglesby volunteer firefighter.

Chief Cunningham’s hobbies are spending time with his kids and showing antique tractors. He also hunts deer. His grown children are 26, 20, 17, and he has two younger sons, age 15 and 13. His wife is D’Ana Cunningham.