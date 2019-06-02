Sunday

Name of department: Ochelata Fire Department


Fire chief’s name: Kelly Nissen


Do you have any assistant fire chiefs? If so, what are their names and duties? Lonnie Ingram


Where is/are the fire stations located? The end of town in Ochelata and Gap Road


How many firefighters in the department: 15


How many are paid? How many are volunteers? All volunteers


List the makes/models of firefighting vehicles you have, and describe how they are used? All of them are the same as last year. Added one 2.5 ton grass rig


What types of firefighting equipment do you have? We have trucks for structures, grass fires and medical calls


What types of vehicles or equipment does your department need? We need a new pumper and and a tanker with at least 2,000-gallon tank.


How many calls did your department respond to in 2019? 22